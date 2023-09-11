The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

City Renewal Authority and City Walk take out design award, with more changes on the horizon

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra is a city that loves good design, so it makes sense that the heart of Civic is now home to a newly minted award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.