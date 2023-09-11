Canberra is a city that loves good design, so it makes sense that the heart of Civic is now home to a newly minted award.
The 2020 City Walk upgrades have scored the City Renewal Authority the Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the Architectural Design category for its outstanding design and innovation.
City Renewal Authority director, design and place strategy Lucy Wilson said the award highlights the ongoing transformation of Canberra's main pedestrian-only shopping precinct.
"Our team has helped create a thriving high street experience in City Walk, featuring a mix of plantings, street furniture and public art," she said.
"It has been wonderful to see the upgrades embraced by the community - our data shows it has contributed to a 340 per cent increase in evening visitation.
"Its popularity can be observed walking through the beautiful space, where crowds of people are now enjoying meals, being together and people-watching."
The upgrades were just one of the many faces the Civic location has gone through over the years.
What was once a busy street, City Walk was created in 1971 when a section of Alinga Street was pedestrianised. Over the decades it has transformed into the 400-metre pedestrian space, lined with shops, cafes, bars and businesses, that we know today.
And the changes keep coming, with further upgrades to Garema Place and the rest of City Walk planned for the future.
READ MORE:
"We are now planning beautiful and functional new public spaces in City Walk from Ainslie Place to Allara Street," Ms Wilson said.
"As evidenced by the 2020 City Walk upgrades, well-designed public spaces bring people together and encourage them to stay longer - that's what we want for both City Walk and Garema Place. It's great for social connection, for local business and - more generally - for our City Centre as the heart of Canberra."
Initial design work for the next stage of City Walk upgrades is about to get underway, with public feedback and suggestions to be sought in early 2024. The works will also complement the upcoming Garema Place upgrade, with final designs on this project due next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.