There's no doubting Della Lee and Runze Liu are savvy restaurateurs. They're the team behind some of Canberra's best casual Asian eateries such as Yaki Boi, Edo Canteen, B One and the former Edo Tori.
When they were forced to close Edo Tori in January due to water damage to the Melbourne Building, it gave them the opportunity to think about what they wanted to do next.
"Everyone is doing it pretty tough at the moment, the economy, the cost of living, so we decided to do something that was more casual, a little less expensive, but still with our street-style sophistication," Lee says.
Chop Chop is their latest venture at the old Edo Tori site on Northbourne Avenue. From the minute you walk in and notice the walls covered in colourful graffiti you know you're in for a fun time.
Lee said they've changed the menu up a bit. There's a raw bar with oysters, nori tacos and sashimi; sides might be yakitori skewers, a platter of pickles, or some miso soup; small plates of tempura, gyoza and bao - including a lobster and lettuce version, with cucumber, carrot and miso mayonnaise for $12.
At dinner there's a couple of set menu options at $49pp for seven plates and the zeitaku set is $85pp for nine, which includes oysters and wagyu.
Lee said they've realised they have a strong lunch trade too given the location and they've given that some focus this time around.
There's a series of donburi bowls - salmon, sashimi, prawn tempura, veggie tempura and wagyu - and you can make it into a set with house salad and miso soup for about $20.
"Lunch is really good value," says Lee. "Work lunches can get really expensive so if you're going to treat yourself we reckon less than $20 is perfect."
There's also a fun drinks range with cocktails and work-lunch appropriate mocktails; how good does a dragonfruit yoguruto sound? Or go hard with a spicy yuzu margarita.
Chop is open Wednesday to Sunday, from noon til late. 43 Northbourne Avenue, City.
