Costco shoppers near Majura Park Shopping Centre were allegedly attacked by teenagers on Tuesday.
Police said the three teenagers - a 13-year-old Gungahlin boy accompanied by two 16 year-olds, a Tuggeranong girl and another Gungahlin girl - entered the store on Mustang Avenue about 5pm.
They allegedly assaulted Costco staff members and other people in the area while trying to leave the store.
Police said the trio escaped on foot but were arrested at a nearby car park a short time later. They will front the ACT's Children's Court on Wednesday.
The 13-year-old boy has been charged with breach of bail and five counts of common assault.
The 16-year-old Gungahlin girl has been charged with possessing stolen property, two counts of possessing a knife, and two counts of common assault.
The 16-year-old girl from Tuggeranong has been charged with five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
An ACT Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said they had not sent an ambulance to the scene at that time, as no calls had been made.
READ ALSO:
Police officers interviewed a number of witnesses but say there are other people, including those who were allegedly assaulted on Tuesday, that have not yet spoken to them.
Anyone with information that could help police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7536025. Information can be provided anonymously.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.