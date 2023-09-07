Canberrans have been asked to save the number 0444 444 444 as 'Emergency Alert' in their mobile phones.
ACT Policing will begin using the number to send alerts to the community during an emergency.
The emergency alert is the national telephone warning system used by emergency services to send text messages to mobiles as well as voice messages to landlines and mobiles, within a specific area about potential emergencies.
The alert system was already used locally by the ACT Emergency Services Agency during the 2019-20 Canberra bushfires.
Police plan to use the system for emergencies including high-risk missing persons, terrorist incidents, active shooter incidents, or amber alerts. The ACT ESA will continue to use the alert system for weather incidents including fire, floods, or serious storms.
The warning system can send texts and recorded voice messages to landline and mobile phones.
The messages are sent to a specific geo-spatial area determined by the emergency service organisation sending the message.
Police said the public will know if it's a genuine emergency alert when messages are sent from the 0444 444 444 number.
Police have advised people to save the number so they are not caught off-guard when an alert is issued.
Further information regarding the emergency alert system can be found at emergencyalert.gov.au/home.
