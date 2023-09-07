The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

ACT Policing adopt alert system to communicate with Canberrans in an emergency

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans have been asked to save the number 0444 444 444 as 'Emergency Alert' in their mobile phones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.