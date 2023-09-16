The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mark Fowler | How does community sector fit into $10 billion housing crisis fix

By Mark Fowler
September 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week the months-long heated altercation between the Greens and the Albanese government over the Housing Australia Future Fund came to a conclusion. The passage of the government's signature legislative reply to the housing affordability crisis represents a significant win for the nation's most vulnerable renters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.