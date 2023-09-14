The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Howard Maclean | Territory Plan announced by Andrew Barr will not fix housing

By Howard Maclean
September 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government has announced its centrepiece reform in the new Territory Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.