The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Crispin Hull | The ACT has no rights, despite what you may think

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
September 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Legally and constitutionally, the federal Parliament has the power to overturn the ACT's laws which provide that a person caught with illicit drugs within an allowable amount will either be given a $100 fine or be sent to a diversion program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.