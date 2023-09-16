The Canberra Times
Aiden Paff handed ICO by ACT Supreme Court for Civic assault

TP
By Tim Piccione
September 17 2023 - 5:30am
Aiden Paff leaves court on Friday. Picture by Tim Piccione
A man who punched a stranger and left the "non-confrontational" victim with a cracked skull and fractured face has escaped time behind bars.

Tim Piccione

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts.

