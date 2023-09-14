The Canberra Times
Calvary Healthcare ordered to pay most of ACT government's legal costs

By Tim Piccione
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 1:00pm
Calvary has been ordered to pay most of the ACT government's legal costs after a failed bid to block the territory's compulsory acquisition of what is now called North Canberra Hospital.

