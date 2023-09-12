The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Senate votes down Matt Canavan's bill to force inquiry into Calvary Hospital ACT government takeover

Lucy Bladen
Justine Landis-Hanley
By Lucy Bladen, and Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Senate has voted down a last-ditch attempt to force the ACT to conduct an inquiry into the takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.