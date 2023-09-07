The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Matt Canavan's bill to force inquiry into Calvary takeover should not pass, a committee has said

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Senate bill to force the ACT Legislative Assembly to conduct an inquiry into the takeover of the former Calvary Public Hospital Bruce should not pass, a committee has concluded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.