Two types of Canberrans emerged when the ACT government announced wood heaters would be banned by 2045.
With their puffer jackets and puffer-inhalers, hybrid-driving progressives took sips from their KeepCups and breathed in the cool, clear air a bit deeper knowing it won't be as polluted in 17 years.
Meanwhile, wood heater lovers emitted a heavy sigh, revved their diesel-guzzlers - while they can - and reminisced about the days you could shoot off fireworks and bet on the dogs.
It made us wonder what else the capital has cancelled - and does it make us Canbetter or just Canboring?
It feels like yesterday we would celebrate Queen Elizabeth II by lighting a box of bumble bees in the backyard and running away. Now both are gone! The import and sale of fireworks were banned in 2009 due to property damage and animal abuse. The Canberra sky still lights up twice a year for Skyfire and New Year's Eve - for now.
While cats happily rule the houses of many Canberrans, they also run the streets. In an attempt to keep the streets - and native wildlife - feline-free, cat containment laws came into effect last July. Besides creating a booming market for cat leashes, it has also been accused of letting strays take over the city.
The ACT's habit of banning seemingly innocuous things goes back all the way to 1924. Then-chairman of the Federal Capital Advisory Committee, Sir John Sulman, wanted Canberrans to be connected to their neighbours. To this day, front fences are banned on free-standing houses. All hail the hedge!
Circuses with exotic animals were banned all the way back in 1992. You only have to cross the border to watch travelling circuses with monkeys or big cats. However, the RSPCA says "no circus, no matter how well-managed, can provide an appropriate environment for wild animals". While Canberra zoo's original animals - rescued from a circus - have since died, it at least offers an alternative!
The greyhound ban is controversial for either going too far - or not far enough. Australia was scandalised after a NSW report revealed that up to 70,000 dogs were killed each year by the greyhound industry nationwide. Despite the ACT racing industry condemning live-baiting, Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced greyhounds would be banned. Well, kind of. In 2017, the government banned racing, but it is still legal to keep, train, breed and bet on greyhounds.
Despite the comeback of Barbie, plastic is on the out. Heavyweight and boutique plastic bags won't be sold in supermarkets from 2024, while single-use plastic bowls and plates were banned in July. Some products with plastic microbeads or polystyrene are also not allowed. No word on whether Barbie, Ken and friends will be next. Maybe Canberrans should just stick to ragdolls for now.
New internal combustion engine-powered cars and light trucks will be banned in the ACT from 2035. Canberra leads the country in electric vehicles sales, and there have even been calls to make Summernats electric. But luckily for classic car fans, the ban only applies to NEW cars. So dusty-old guzzlers can keep burning around town.
While Canberra has cancelled many things, not everything is prohibited. The ACT is the only state or territory that allows window-washers, which the legislation calls "roadside commerce".
And of course, more famously, the capital has decriminalised small amounts of illicit drugs. You can have 1.5 grams of cocaine, amphetamine, ecstasy and ice; one gram of heroin or five doses of LSD. In 2019, the ACT legalised 50 grams of dried cannabis and 150 grams of harvested cannabis.
So Banberra is still a little bit Canfun. At least for now.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.