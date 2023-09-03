The greyhound ban is controversial for either going too far - or not far enough. Australia was scandalised after a NSW report revealed that up to 70,000 dogs were killed each year by the greyhound industry nationwide. Despite the ACT racing industry condemning live-baiting, Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced greyhounds would be banned. Well, kind of. In 2017, the government banned racing, but it is still legal to keep, train, breed and bet on greyhounds.