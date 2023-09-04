The ACT government is planning to ban a net it says is unsafe for wildlife as the territory faces "an extinction crisis".
To help the transition, ACT Wildlife is replacing netting with wildlife-safe alternatives, for free, throughout September and October.
Flying-foxes Frank, Alexander and Marlon were rescued by ACT Wildlife after being trapped in fruit-tree netting in 2022.
Seeing birds, bats and other animals caught in nets is "heartbreaking," the flying foxes co-ordinator at ACT Wildlife, Clare Wynter, said.
"Unsafe netting causes death and injury to flying foxes, birds, lizards, snakes and other wildlife. Seeing the harm these nets cause is heartbreaking for wildlife rescue volunteers,'' she said.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said netting used to cover fruit trees could hurt native wildlife if it is too large or installed incorrectly.
"ACT Wildlife are regularly called upon to rescue wildlife such as grey-headed flying-foxes, among other species, from netting in urban backyards," she said.
"Grey-headed flying-foxes are vulnerable to extinction in the ACT and naturally become distressed when entangled, causing serious injuries or even death before help can arrive.
"The ACT is facing an extinction crisis. In a crisis, you need to do everything you can to protect native wildlife from population decline.
"This is a small change, that will make a big difference to the lives of fruit bats and other wildlife in the ACT. When our natural environment is in sharp decline, these small changes can add up to make a big difference."
ACT Wildlife is helping Canberrans replace their mesh nets with a safer alternative, which has smaller holes.
Fruit netting should have a mesh size of 5mm x 5mm or smaller, with no gaps for wildlife to enter from the ground or sky, the government says.
READ MORE:
"If your finger can fit through the mesh, it is unsafe.
"If you come across entangled wildlife, please don't try to release animals yourself. Call Access Canberra on 13 22 81 to arrange a safe rescue with a qualified wildlife handler."
