The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Wildlife offering free wildlife safe fruit tree nets

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
September 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government is planning to ban a net it says is unsafe for wildlife as the territory faces "an extinction crisis".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.