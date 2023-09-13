The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged Finks affiliates Domenico Costanzo and Yazin Al Naqib arrested

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domenico Costanzo covers his faces from media cameras as he leaves court on Wednesday with lawyers Michael Kukulies-Smith (left) and Michael Mascitti. Picture by Tim Piccione
Domenico Costanzo covers his faces from media cameras as he leaves court on Wednesday with lawyers Michael Kukulies-Smith (left) and Michael Mascitti. Picture by Tim Piccione

A man accused of being a bikie affiliate allegedly distracted police officers, who were searching his home, before throwing his phone from a balcony and destroying it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.