The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only
From the Archives

Alex Ophel charged with attempted murder over ANU baseball bat attack

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 19 2023 - 4:33pm, first published September 18 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four years ago Alex Ophel was found not guilty of trying to murder his tutor and classmates with a baseball bat. The court accepted that he had been mentally impaired with schizophrenia when the attack happened in 2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.