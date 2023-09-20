Pilot launched for dedicated ACT sexual assault legal service

Sexual assault victim-survivors will be able to access a pilot program offering dedicated legal support in the ACT for the first time.
The Women's Legal Centre and Victims Support ACT will offer the service, including legal advice and representation, to women, children, transgender people and non-binary people who are victims of sexual assault, the ACT government announced.
Women's Legal Centre chief executive Elena Rosenman said the pilot service would provide legal assistance as part of an integrated model that included a specialist case manager along with tailored and holistic support.
"In 2021, two in three victim-survivors of sexual assault reported negative experiences with their engagement with the justice system. They have lamented their lack of a voice and limited participation in court proceedings," Ms Rosenman said.
"We want to change that story."
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said the service would help provide adequate support to victim-survivors of sexual violence.
"This service will assist in removing the barriers to engaging with the criminal justice system facing victim-survivors," Mr Rattenbury said.
Victim-survivors would also be able to access financial assistance, support and counselling.
"Support will be provided to victim-survivors at all stages, including general advice and information, engagement with police, and the prosecution, support and advice during the criminal proceedings and post-sentence, referrals, and wraparound client support coordination via Victims Support ACT," Mr Rattenbury said.
The new service was also welcomed by the acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Anthony Williamson SC, who said his office was looking forward to working collaboratively with the legal centre and Victims Support.
The acting Victims of Crime Commissioner, Margie Rowe, said the commission was delighted to expand its support and would work closely with criminal justice agencies and specialist support services to improve victim-survivors' experiences in the justice system.
The ACT government said the pilot would be funded by the Commonwealth, from its October 2022 $8.4 million commitment over three years to trial three specialised and trauma-informed legal services.
"The pilot locations - Victoria, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory - were selected following a competitive, merit-based assessment process, and informed by national stakeholder consultations with people with who have lived experience of sexual violence, and advocates and services that support them," the ACT government said in a statement.
