Voice to Parliament referendum sees highest voter enrolment since Federation

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 21 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:35pm
A whopping 97.7 per cent of eligible Australians have enrolled to vote ahead of the Voice to Parliament referendum, the highest enrolment rate since federation according to the Australian Electoral Commission.

