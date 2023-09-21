An inquiry has been announced into Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic to learn the lessons in a "constructive, rather than destructive" way.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Health Minister Mark Butler announced the 12-month inquiry in Adelaide this morning as fulfilling an election promise and while the still-mutating and prevalent virus is still in the community.
But the opposition has taken aim at the government, saying the probe does not go far enough.
Mr Albanese told reporters in Adelaide that the new inquiry was important.
"We said before the election and I've said since, given the enormous dislocation, the stress, the loss of life, the economic impact of the pandemic, it is appropriate that when we reached a certain period, that we would have an inquiry.
"It's a commitment that I made before the election and one of the things that we've been doing is ticking off all those commitments that we have made."
Mr Albanese said the terms of reference for the inquiry included key health measures, including COVID-19 vaccinations and treatments, and key medical supplies such as personal protective equipment and public health messaging.
It will also look at broader health supports for people impacted by COVID-19 and lockdowns including mental health and suicide prevention supports and access to screening and other preventative health measures.
But the inquiry won't scrutinise the response of the states and territories, a move that the opposition has said was "not in the national interest".
"The significant issue of COVIC needs to be properly investigated. That period of our history needs to be properly understood," Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said.
Mr Dutton accused the government of creating a "protection racket" for Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
"I think the Prime Minister has made a deliberate decision to put the interests of Labor premiers ahead of our national interest," he said.
"And that is a shameful act from a Prime Minister, who has been elected by the Australian people to provide support and to lead the whole nation."
Opposition spokeswoman on health Anne Ruston said it was a "very damning indictment" that Prime Minister would go to an inquiry without taking into account the decisions that have "impacted on Australians so heavily", including lockdowns and border closures.
The new inquiry does not have the compelling powers of a royal commission nor it is a judicial inquiry, but it will consult widely and incorporate the findings of the more than 20 inquiries into the pandemic that have already taken place.
Mr Dutton said the inquiry should be a royal commission.
The inquiry will be conducted by a three-member panel, which includes Deakin University's chair in epidemiology Professor Catherine Bennett, former director-general of the NSW Department of Health Robyn Kruk, and health economist Dr Angela Jackson.
The inquiry will look at financial support for individuals, industry, and business while also looking at assistance for Australians abroad, including assisted return to Australia.
There is also scope for governance and national governance mechanisms, including the national cabinet and the way that it functioned, and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.
The inquiry has been welcomed by the ACT government.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the territory government will be an "active participant in the Commonwealth's inquiry where requested".
"The terms of reference for this inquiry are broad and will cover a lot of what a territory-level inquiry would review," he said in a statement.
"Within the national response, the primary objectives of the ACT government's COVID-19 public health response were to prevent the loss of life from the virus, achieve very high levels of community vaccination and reduce the burden of COVID-19 on our health system.
"On this front, our local response was particularly successful."
Mr Barr said the ACT Legislative Assembly has already conducted several inquiries into the pandemic response.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who headed the state with the most severe lockdowns, outlined what his state learned from the pandemic.
He said improvements could be made to the national medical stockpile, including needs for vaccines and PPE.
"An inquiry that is essentially saying 'what could we have done better? What did we learn? How do we be as prepared as possible for whatever the next event is?' I think that's a very good thing to do," he told reporters in Melbourne.
Earlier this year, the then Health secretary Brendan Murphy said the probe would likely begin once the country emerges from recent waves of the virus.
