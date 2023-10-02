Burra resident Rachel Clarke, who lives hours 20 minutes south of Canberra, started off the 2019/20 bushfire season by giving birth at an abandoned petrol station.
The first few days of little William's life were marred by news of fires ravaging the South Coast.
The next few months were spent enduring heat, hailstorm, hosting displaced family members, running out of livestock water and fleeing fire.
"We could see the fire from just down the road, and at one point we were directly under the forecast impact map for the next day," Ms Clarke said.
"It was an incredibly stressful time."
The ACT's official bushfire season began on Sunday, and El Nino weather patterns threaten to make it a dangerous one.
At only three years old, Will is now potentially facing the second major bushfire season of his life.
People can still be affected by a disaster months or years later, Canberra-based trauma expert, Professor Nicole Sadler from mental health centre Phoenix Australia said.
"For most people who were living in Canberra at that time, at the very least it was stressful, but for many of us it was potentially traumatic," she said.
Things like hot weather and winds or smoke from hazard reduction burns can trigger memories.
It is normal to feel anxious at this time of year, Ms Sadler said.
If people are especially distressed about the fires or are struggling to function, they should seek professional help.
You don't have to have experienced a fire to be distressed by them, Australian National University social psychologist Dr Zoe Leviston said.
Ms Clarke remembers seeing burnt kangaroos on the road as her family sought refuge from the Namadgi fire.
"It's horrific to think about all the animals that were killed," she said.
"And just knowing that because of the climate changing, that this is going to be much more frequent."
Solastalgia is grief caused by changes to the natural environment.
A survey of 2000 people was conducted by Dr Leviston and a colleague after the 2019/20 fires.
The research, on people the ACT and surrounding region, found higher levels of solastalgia was linked to poorer mental health outcomes.
"It's the distress caused specifically by environmental loss that is also having that negative consequence of people's wellbeing," Dr Leviston said.
Canberrans should prepare a bushfire plan not only to protect their property and life, but their mental health as well, Ms Sadler said.
Having an actual bushfire plan is good psychological preparedness, she said.
"Do the things you have control over. And you have control over having a plan," she said.
In 2019/20, many people struggled after losing contact with loved ones on the South Coast.
Ms Sadler said people should check on the bushfire plans of family members.
She also said advised staying healthy, socially connected and planning activities that make you feel relaxed and centred.
It isn't just the adults feeling the heat going into summer.
Ms Clarke is concerned about her children's mental health as they prepare for potential fires.
She said her six-year-old son Charlie has asked her, "are we gonna have a bushfire? Are we going to lose our home?"
READ MORE:
Parents should ask children about their concerns, monitor their online activity, and reassure them there is a plan to stay safe, Ms Sadler said.
"A lot of this is about our own role-modelling, showing that we are coping with our stress but also willing to talk about the things that are concerning us and supporting each other," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.