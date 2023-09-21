The Canberra Times
Scott Prasser | Anthony Albanese COVID inquiry is too little, too late when royal commission was needed

By Scott Prasser
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:57pm
After promising an inquiry, and publicly endorsing before the last election the Katy Gallagher-chaired Senate COVID committee recommendation for a royal commission into Australia' response to the pandemic, Prime Minister Albanese has at last responded and appointed an inquiry.

