The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Age of the Dragon

Bradley Perrett | What to do with the surface navy? There are no easy answers

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated September 22 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"What are tier 2 warships?" a friend asked me in April after the Defence Strategic Review recommended the navy should have some.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.