Two people accused of being in an "organised retail crime group" have been arrested for allegedly stealing large amounts of baby formula from supermarkets across the ACT, police say.
Police raided houses across four suburbs on Wednesday and Thursday, and said they seized about $300,000 worth of high-end retail products including receipts at a Throsby house.
They claimed to also find about $165,000 in cash at the residence.
Images and footage supplied by police show tins of baby formula, kids vitamins, and jewellery.
Footage provided by police shows a man entering the back of a police van in a suburban Canberra street, and police officers carrying large, plastic bags full of items out of a large house.
There is also video of an officer with plastic gloves counting $100 notes on a table.
A 46-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were arrested at a Taylor house, police said.
Both have been charged with eight counts of joint commission theft.
The woman was also charged with joint commission money laundering.
A 21-year-old man was also arrested during a search warrant at Lyneham, police said.
He will face court next month on charges of participating in a criminal group, joint commission money laundering, and receiving stolen property.
"Investigations into these matters are ongoing, with further arrests and charges expected," police said.
"Anyone with information regarding the organised theft of retail goods in the ACT is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously."
