ACT police bust alleged Canberra baby formula ring after alleged mass supermarket thefts

By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 22 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:40pm
Two people accused of being in an "organised retail crime group" have been arrested for allegedly stealing large amounts of baby formula from supermarkets across the ACT, police say.

