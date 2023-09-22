The Canberra Times
Minister Yvette Berry promises all of Canberra's outdoor pools - including Phillip - will open in time for summer

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
September 23 2023 - 5:30am
Sports Minister Yvette Berry has given a personal assurance that all of Canberra's outdoor pools will open in time for summer, with even Phillip pool slated to open in November, according to correspondence between herself and a concerned resident.

