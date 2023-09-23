If GDP is such a poor metric of wellbeing, why is it still the single most important metric for most governments around the world? To answer this, we need to see who benefits the most from economic growth. Between 1995 and 2021, global economic growth was staggeringly unequally distributed, with the wealthiest 1 per cent capturing 38 per cent of total wealth growth while the bottom 50 per cent captured only 2.3 per cent of overall wealth growth. Consider the massive corporate political donations, huge influence of industry lobbying, constantly revolving door from politics to industry and the highly concentrated corporate media ownership and the Silent Coup of corporations over our democracy becomes clear. Through the continued focus on GDP, governments are serving the interests of corporations and their beneficiaries, not citizens.

