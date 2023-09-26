The Canberra Times
Canberra house prices to rise 9.4 per cent in 2025 with cash rate tipped to fall: KPMG property report

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated September 26 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:42am
Canberra house prices are set to rise 4.4 per cent over this financial year before surging 9.4 per cent in the year to June 2025, a report by KPMG has found.

