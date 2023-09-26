The Canberra Times
Distinguished Professor Genevieve Bell appointed as Australian National University vice-chancellor

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
September 26 2023 - 10:43am
Distinguished Professor Genevieve Bell will take over as vice-chancellor of the Australian National University from next year, becoming the first woman to take on the leadership role.

Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

