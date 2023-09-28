The Canberra Times
North Canberra Hospital operating theatres reopen after Calvary fire

Updated September 28 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 10:31am
Theatres at North Canberra Hospital damaged in a fire last year are expected to reopen next month, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says.

