Government to crack down on 'dodgy and unscrupulous players' within international education sector

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 2 2023 - 6:29am, first published October 1 2023 - 10:00pm
The federal government will make it tougher for international education providers to become registered and will increase student attendance monitoring under new measures designed to crack down on exploitation within the international education sector.

