Voice voters, now voting in all Australian states and territories, are being asked to "think about others," with the Prime Minister appealing to "our better angels" and saying Australia is in "no" right now and "no" is "more of the same."
Less than two weeks out from polling day, Anthony Albanese insists the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposition is "certainly winnable" and so-called "soft no" voters are being sought out for one-on-one conversations to get the "yes" case over the line.
It comes as Nationals Leader David Littleproud has decried the "yes" campaign use of champion sporting figures such as NRL premiership captain and Clive Churchill medal winner Nathan Cleary as "telling Australians what to do."
Early voting for the Voice referendum is now underway in all Australian states and territories. The ACT, NSW, Queensland and South Australia are a day later than the rest of the nation due to public holidays on Monday.
Mr Albanese, in Hobart on Tuesday morning for campaigning, said more than 50,000 "yes" volunteers are out door-knocking and calling.
He called the Voice proposal just a "gentle request for appealing to our better angels" that is consistent with the Australian principle of a fair go.
"You know what, if Australia votes "yes," that will show respect for the first Australians," he told reporters.
"But it will do something else as well. We'll feel better about ourselves as a nation. Because when we come to terms with your history, when you reach out and you think about others, you feel better about yourself. That's the way I was raised."
"Australians when they look at this will say 'Yeah, that's the fair thing to do. There's nothing to lose here. There's no downside in this and the upside.'"
According to various polls, the "yes" vote is still behind. There are 17,676,347 voters enrolled.
The Prime Minister told the ABC's AM program that the referendum proposes two things by asking one yes or no question. To "just simply recognise them in our nation's founding document," he said. "Secondly, to have a non-binding advisory group to advise them on matters affecting their lives so that we get better results."
He wants voters to imagine the consequences of a "no" vote.
"Well, we're in 'no' right now. 'No' is more of the same. Not changing what the processes that are in place," Mr Albanese said.
"We know that we have an eight-year life expectancy gap. We know that there's a greater chance of an Indigenous young male going to jail than university which is why we need to do better which is why I encourage people to vote 'yes' in this referendum."
Mr Littleproud said the proposition was a "big change" to the constitution and he's taken a swipe at Penrith Panthers captain for recording a video for social media simply saying: "No Voice, no choice. Come on Australia vote 'yes'."
"I think the 'yes' case should be very careful about getting sporting groups, sporting individuals, as well as corporates, telling Australians what to do," the Nationals leader told Channel Nine's Today.
"This is something, they'll make their mind up and I'm confident when they work through the details, they look at the pamphlet that the Nationals controlled and sent out. They'll see the detail about why they should vote 'no'."
"If it was about constitutional recognition, we're all in. But unfortunately, another layer of bureaucracy won't help in my part of the world where we represent the most disadvantaged in rural and remote Australia."
