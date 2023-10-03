The Public Service Commission is at an impasse with unions over a pay deal for federal public servants, as APS staff prepare to strike.
The main union representing APS staff, the Community and Public Sector Union, last week rejected an offer of 11.2 per cent over three years, and announced it would ramp up industrial action.
The union for tax office staff has meanwhile said the government is "refusing" to talk to unions on pay.
"The big problem is that we ... the APS unions and the government need to find a way of getting through this impasse," Australian Services Union tax branch secretary Jeff Lapidos said.
"And the government shows no sign of being prepared to talk to the unions."
The ASU has also called for an increased offer.
A poll of Australian Taxation Office staff on Tuesday revealed only 33 per cent of the 7316 staff who responded felt the offer met their expectations. A further 58 per cent said it did not meet expectations, while 9 per cent were unsure. Respondents comprised 35 per cent of the ATO's workforce of 20,820.
The CPSU, which has the numbers to organise industrial action across the APS, has announced a strike in Services Australia on October 9, and a ballot in the Fair Work Ombudsman on whether to take similar action.
The union has warned other agencies will lodge protected action ballots with the Fair Work Commission this week.
"There's widespread dissatisfaction with the pay offer, that's what we're hearing," National secretary Melissa Donnelly said.
"I think that's what agencies and the government are hearing too.
"There is a clear and simple way forward to fix this, and that means the government needs to revisit its pay offer to APS employees."
A spokesperson for the Public Service Commission on Tuesday said "there is currently no intention to vary the offer", and that focus would instead shift to agency-level bargaining.
"At this stage the focus has shifted to agency level bargaining in an effort to finalise draft enterprise agreements," they said.
"Chief Negotiator, Peter Riordan PSM CF, is open to recommencing bargaining with unions and employee bargaining representatives if they wish to reconsider the offer."
The 11.2 per cent offer is "considered the largest for APS employees covered by enterprise agreements in the past decade", the spokesperson said.
The CPSU and government both acknowledge broad support for more than 50 common conditions, such as flexible work and extended parental leave entitlements, but pay remains the sticking point.
Common conditions and pay will be included in individual agency enterprise agreements, which the government had hoped to finalise by early 2024. The first pay rise included in the package is not due to come into effect until March 2024.
Ms Donnelly said the "way forward here is for the government to revisit its pay offer".
"Whether or not there'll be disruption is a matter for the government really.
"There is widespread dissatisfaction with pay.
"There is a clear and simple way through and we hope to continue to work with the government and the APSC to deliver that and to deliver an outcome that has broad support amongst employees," she said.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher last week highlighted that the union's poll on the offer returned 51.9 per cent support, and called it a "generous" proposal.
