CPSU to escalate industrial action after 'lukewarm support' on APS pay deal

Miriam Webber
Justine Landis-Hanley
By Miriam Webber, and Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 27 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 3:05pm
Community and Public Sector Union will reject the federal government's service-wide pay offer of 11.2 per cent over three years and pursue further industrial action, after members showed only "lukewarm support" for the deal.

