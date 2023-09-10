The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

CPSU split on APS-wide pay bargaining, call for more aggressive approach

Miriam Webber
Justine Landis-Hanley
By Miriam Webber, and Justine Landis-Hanley
September 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said union members have been in the 'driver seat' on APS-wide bargaining. Picture by Gary Ramage
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said union members have been in the 'driver seat' on APS-wide bargaining. Picture by Gary Ramage

A contingent of the Community and Public Sector Union will encourage members to vote down a service-wide pay offer of 11.2 per cent over three years, claiming the union has been "weak" in negotiations with the Public Service Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.