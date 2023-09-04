The Canberra Times
Greens Senator Barbara Pocock supports CPSU's claim of 20 per cent for APS pay

September 4 2023
Greens senator Barbara Pocock backs CPSU's 20 per cent pay claim to rebuild APS capability. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Greens have rallied behind a pay claim of 20 per cent over three years for federal public servants, declaring their support for the main public sector union in ongoing bargaining over pay and conditions.

