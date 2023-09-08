The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Services Australia CEO Rebecca Skinner apologises to APS staff for impacts of unlawful robodebt scheme

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated September 8 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Services Australia chief executive officer Rebecca Skinner has apologised to staff for robodebt. Picture by Gary Ramage
Services Australia chief executive officer Rebecca Skinner has apologised to staff for robodebt. Picture by Gary Ramage

Services Australia chief executive officer Rebecca Skinner has issued a wide-ranging apology to staff affected by the rollout of the unlawful robodebt scheme, acknowledging it as a "heavy burden" that many still carry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.