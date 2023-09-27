The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Finance considering whether to transfer former PwC contracts to Scyne Advisory

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Finance deputy secretary Andrew Jaggers appeared before a parliamentary committee hearing. Pictures Shutterstock, supplied
Department of Finance deputy secretary Andrew Jaggers appeared before a parliamentary committee hearing. Pictures Shutterstock, supplied

The Department of Finance is still assessing whether it will allow contracts held by PricewaterhouseCoopers to be rolled over to Scyne Advisory, after the embattled big four firm sold off its government advisory services business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.