Union members to strike in Services Australia after rejecting APS pay deal

By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 29 2023 - 6:34am, first published September 28 2023 - 10:00pm
Union members in Services Australia will strike for 24 hours after the Community and Public Sector Union rejected the government's service-wide pay deal of 11.2 per cent over three years.

