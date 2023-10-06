Yet secrecy continues to trump transparency in the Australian government. Even after the new Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus KC, intervened to end the prosecution, the Court of Appeal's judgment remains unpublished. The last government had gone to the High Court in an attempt to keep parts of it secret. The new government, after dropping the case, withdrew the High Court appeal but made a new application to the Court of Appeal for the judgment to be partially redacted. That argument was heard a year ago. It has still not been decided.