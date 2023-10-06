The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Kieran Pender | Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lagging on whistleblower protections

By Kieran Pender
October 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two years ago yesterday, the ACT Court of Appeal handed down a landmark judgment in defence of truth and transparency in our democracy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.