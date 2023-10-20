The Canberra Times
With ACT drug laws changing, here's what we can learn from Portugal's experiment

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
Updated October 20 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
Municipal workers remove one of many used syringes from the Mata da Pasteleira park grounds in Porto, Portugal. Picture Getty Images
In a week's time, Canberra will witness a radical change: possessing small amounts of illegal drugs will not be a crime.

