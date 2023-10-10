The Canberra Times
Shorts: CPSU members, female wardspeople at Canberra Hospital, allowed to wear shorts

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
October 10 2023 - 1:08pm
The government has relented and allowed female hospital staff to wear shorts to work, the same as their male colleagues, a union says.

