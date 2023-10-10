The government has relented and allowed female hospital staff to wear shorts to work, the same as their male colleagues, a union says.
The Community and Public Service Union (CPSU) claimed female wardspeople at the Canberra Hospital were subject to a "blatantly sexist" uniform double standard, The Canberra Times revealed on Friday's front page.
Women staff members said they were told by management to stop wearing shorts, a rule they said the men were not subject to.
After the union raised the issue with Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer, women were allowed to order a different type of short than they previously wore.
The union said the new shorts for women were particularly long, designed to extend past the knees.
Canberra Health Services denied a double standard, but agreed a new short had been designed in response to concerns from the union.
On Monday, Canberra Health Services agreed to let workers of all gender wear the same types of shorts, the CPSU said.
They said union members and the government directorate agreed on a type of short, which will be ordered in coming weeks.
In the meantime, wardies of any gender can buy three pairs of either King Gee or FXD shorts from a designated workwear shop, billed to Canberra Health Services.
MORE HEALTH:
CPSU national president Brooke Muscat said she was "relieved that common sense has prevailed".
"This is not just a good outcome for wardspersons - it is a good outcome for the patients that rely on them," she said.
"Wardies have a critical job to do, and now they can comfortably get on with doing it."
The union said the uniform issue was just one example of cultural issues within the Wards Services Department.
"Now that this is resolved, CPSU members look forward to working productively with management on a range of other WHS issues facing wardies," Ms Muscat said.
