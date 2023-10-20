At 34, Kaz Patafta should still be playing for the Brisbane Roar. Not be their executive chair.
Not only has the former Canberra soccer star become the Roar's chief executive, but their chairman as well.
But Patafta's made a career of travelling a different path, which has led him to Europe as a teenager, through Asia and to his mother's place of birth and now to his current position with the Roar.
He was appointed to the role back in July, with Brisbane set to begin their A-League Men's campaign against Macarthur at Campbelltown on Saturday.
The Roar women host Sydney FC at Ballymore on Saturday, having kicked off their season last week.
Patafta has a simple goal - to return the Roar to their former glory. Neither the men nor the women have made the finals the past two seasons.
He emerged as a junior star, representing Australia at under-17 and under-20 levels, and signed with Portuguese giants Benfica before having stints in the A-League with Melbourne Victory and the Newcastle Jets.
That's when Patafta felt his playing days came to an end as a 21-year-old - although he did have a stint with Khonkaen United in Thailand before joining Lanexang United in Laos.
At just 28, he hung up the boots for good to became Lanexang's general manager.
It was administration where he always saw his future, having studied law.
It's an unusual path that's combined both of his parents' backgrounds - Laos and Croatia - having also played for Canberra Croatia when he finished up in the ALM.
"I left the game at a young age, but there was some foresight at the time - to the people close to me I always mentioned that my ambition was to get into the administrative side of football," Patafta told The Canberra Times.
"I'd always been trying to push that boundary and work out the best pathway to get to this position.
"It was never going to be an easy path, but I knew I had to step away from the game to get experience outside of football and that ended up being a legal career.
"That set me up really well to transition into this type of management role - but also having a football background and that passion and in-depth knowledge base.
"It was a long shot, but that was the plan."
Patafta planned to use his extensive network of contacts to return Brisbane to an A-League powerhouse.
They haven't won the ALM since 2014 or the ALW since 2011 - with 2014 the last time either team made the grand final.
He also wanted to bring back the excitement of the Ange Postecoglou era - something that's currently taking Tottenham and the English Premier League by storm since Postecoglou's arrival in the off-season - when they were champions twice.
Patafta hoped the return of the men's team to Lang Park would also help reconnect the team with the Queensland fans.
While he hoped his home town of Canberra's bid to get an ALM side would be successful, he planned to keep an eye on any emerging talent from the ACT.
He also wanted to form an alliance with one of his former clubs to set up a pathway to higher honours as well.
"Being a Canberra boy I hope part of the expansion does come off and there is a pathway for young players in Canberra, but with the connection there I definitely will be looking at players coming through," Patafta said.
"We do have a focus with rebuilding a relationship with Football Queensland and looking at the pathway for players here.
"I still keep a strong relationship with Benfica and we've been in contact already and that's something I'd love to have some type of partnership there.
"We're going to build on that and have discussions with the club.
"I think the A-League really can be that development league and that feeder to bigger pastures and that's what we want to create here."
