The ACT Brumbies' tour of Japan could have triggered an unintended consequence after a number of players impressed their Japanese rivals.
The two-game visit formed a crucial opportunity for the side to receive match practice against high level opposition and provided a platform to build towards next year's Super Rugby campaign.
With many of the team's stars away on Wallabies or Barbarians duties, ACT coach Stephen Larkham selected a squad filled with a mix of veterans, emerging youngsters and the best of the John I Dent Cup.
With the elite talent absent, it was a chance for players to impress Larkham and prove they belong in his plans for 2024.
The squad largely delivered, securing wins against Suntory Sungoliath and Black Rams Tokyo, and the coach was pleased with the team's performances.
But did some players play too well?
It's understood the Japanese clubs were impressed with a handful of Brumbies and put out the feelers regarding the contract situation of some youngsters.
John I Dent Cup player of the year Declan Meredith played flyhalf for both games and superbly steered the team around the park.
The 24-year-old has been a revelation in the No.10 jersey since switching from fullback at the start of the year.
His future now appears to be as a flyhalf, however he sits behind Noah Lolesio and Jack Debreczeni in the ACT depth chart.
Off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, it's understood he won plenty of admirers in Japan, but Larkham is determined to ensure Meredith remains a Brumby.
"Declan was a standout in the John I Dent Cup and it made us realise we should be looking at him in that position," Larkham said. "He was the only player who played 80 minutes in both games.
"He played 10 in both games, his kicking out of hand was good, his goal kicking was good. He has good top-end speed, scored some nice tries and set up a couple of tries. He controlled the games quite well."
The parallels between Larkham and Meredith are extensive and Larkham's legacy as a Wests legend played a key role in the youngster's decision to join the Lions when he moved to Canberra in 2019.
While he embraced the positional switch, even Meredith wasn't sure if he was suited to flyhalf at the start of the season. A standout year for Wests, however, has provided the young playmaker with the confidence to chase the Brumbies No.10 jumper.
Debreczeni and Lolesio are off contract at the end of next year and while ACT officials are eager to retain the pair, they may be fighting an uphill battle to retain both playmakers.
Lolesio has flirted with overseas offers in the past two seasons and is currently playing on a short-term deal in France.
At 24, Meredith's best is still to come and Larkham is confident he will continue on an upward trajectory.
"He's been really good in our program," Larkham said. "When you look at training numbers over the last 24 months, he's right up there in terms of the highest ranking. He trains as hard, if not harder than everyone else in the squad.
"He doesn't shirk any responsibility during training sessions, he's a great squad member and he's showing us now he's a quality No.10."
