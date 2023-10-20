Score a lot of goals, and you'll likely win a lot of games.
And lucky for Canberra United, the team boasts one of the most lethal attacking duos in the A-League.
United is eyeing its first win of the season against Melbourne City this Saturday led by captain Michelle Heyman and midfielder Vesna Milivojevic up front.
The pair combined for three of four goals United scored in last weekend's 4-4 draw with Adelaide, and they want to continue that "aggressive" approach in attack.
"They're probably the best combination in the country at the moment," Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich said.
"We're looking forward to them creating a lot more opportunities and scoring a lot more goals."
Milivojevic is feeling confident after playing internationally for Serbia in the weeks before Canberra's season-opener, and said her chemistry with Heyman had been "seamless".
"We have really good connection off the field, too," she said.
"I hope [the scoring] never slows down, to be honest."
READ MORE CANBERRA UNITED NEWS:
Including their strong finish to end last season and the 2023-24 A-League title campaign so far, United is currently undefeated in its last nine games.
Canberra was unlucky not to leave Adelaide with a victory in round one but the squad and coaches are confident they can make necessary corrections defensively to come away with a win this week.
"There was a lot of learning moments for us without a doubt," Popovich said.
"It's been a focus this week on trying to prevent goals. I think we'll always score goals, we have an amazing attacking side."
Saturday: Melbourne City v Canberra United, in Melbourne, 2.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.