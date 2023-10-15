Nikki Flannery was up on her feet. Canberra United teammate Vesna Milivojevic had landed a 97th-minute winner to claim a wild contest in Adelaide.
And then she was straight back down in her seat. The assistant referee's flag had gone up and the goal was waved away.
Instead, Canberra United had to settle for a 4-4 draw after what Flannery described as a bizarre A-League Women contest.
"It's elation that becomes deflation," Flannery said. "You get up on your feet cheering and then you're yelling at the ref and putting your hands up in the air. It's frustrating when goals aren't awarded.
"Eight goals in a game is just insane. Three penalties in one match. It was such a bizarre game."
Replays clearly showed the Milivojevic was offside, however, that did not diminish a case of what could have been for the visitors in their 2023-24 season-opener on Sunday at Hindmarsh Stadium.
MORE SPORT:
The attacker's second goal of the afternoon handed her side a 4-3 lead midway through the second half and it looked as though they would hold on for the victory.
Adelaide United substitute Emilia Murray, however, had other ideas and levelled the scores four minutes into stoppage time.
Milivojevic gave her side one last chance of victory, however, it was not to be.
While there were plenty of goals, both teams made defensive mistakes and Canberra United has plenty to work on ahead of next week's clash with Melbourne City.
"It's such a weird feeling," Flannery said. "We have a lot to learn from that game. It was important for us to get the cobwebs out, get the nerves out. We had a lot of debutants, which to their credit, did an incredible job in their first game.
"It's frustrating to score and then keep conceding, especially in the last five minutes. It feels like a loss for us but we are still undefeated so we'll keep building."
Canberra United led 2-1 at the break after a nervous start. The hosts jumped out to a 1-0 lead after just nine minutes courtesy of an Alana Jancevski penalty, however, the goal acted as a circuit-breaker.
Milivojevic took advantage of an error from Adelaide goalkeeper Annalee Grove moments later to level the scores and the two teams settled into a rhythm throughout the next 25 minutes.
The keeper made a second error late in the first half, allowing Michelle Heyman to score her 95th A-League goal and put Canberra up 2-1.
The skipper is leading a young team and the inexperience was on display when debutant Tegan Bertolissio conceded a second penalty in the 52nd minute. Mariah Lee made no mistake to level the scores.
It didn't take long for referee Georgia Ghirardello point to the spot for a third time in the match, after Flannery was dragged down in the box. The midfielder did the honours and put her side up 3-2.
The goal spree continued moments later as the visitors saw the lead evaporate courtesy of a Hannah Blake goal.
It was a frustrating lapse in concentration for Popovich's side but they quickly turned the tables as Milivojevic scored her second to make it 4-3 just three minutes later.
Canberra held firm for more than 20 minutes and looked set to close out the win as the match entered stoppage time. This game, however, had another twist left in it, substitute Emilia Murray levelling the scores in the 95th minute.
ADELAIDE UNITED 4 (Alana Jancevski 9', Mariah Lee 53', Hannah Blake 65', Emilia Murray 90+4') drew CANBERRA UNITED 4 (Vesna Milivojevic 16', 68'; Michelle Heyman 43', Nikki Flannery 62'). Crowd 2834 at Hindmarsh Stadium on Sunday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.