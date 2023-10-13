Every family has a father figure. For the past 27 years at the ACT Brumbies, Garry Quinlivan filled that role.
The club legend affectionately known as "Quinzo" has been with the team since its formation in 1996, helping steer generations of young men as one of the organisation's most loyal servants.
The franchise was mourning Qunilivan's death on Friday, after he passed away on Thursday, aged 86.
The Brumbies were more than just a rugby club to Quinlivan, they were his family. When his wife Lorna died five years ago, club officials were quick to wrap their arms around him and help him through a tough period.
"They looked after me," Quinlivan said in an interview with The Canberra Times last month. "They made sure everything was there for me and I had someone to lean on.
"With the Brumbies being family, I'm very close to a lot of them. I've been very fortunate that I've had friendships with those people."
The family feeling was mutual, as seen by the outpouring of emotions by players past and present since his death.
If the Brumbies were Quinlivan's family, he was their father and he played a key role in their development.
Among the volunteer's proudest moments was watching teenagers develop into men, often returning to repay the favour for the next generation.
Current ACT coach Stephen Larkham joined the club as a 21-year-old, transitioned into coaching before moving to Ireland. The flyhalf returned 12 months ago, Quinlivan among the first to welcome him back home.
"I see big changes in the players, the way they develop and go on with their rugby," Quinlivan said last month. "I've been very fortunate to witness all that development of our players.
"We get them in these days as youngsters and it's wonderful to be able to watch them mature, develop and go on to enjoy their goals. We have a very good record for producing Wallabies and I find that very rewarding."
