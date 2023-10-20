It's the secret training edge that's helped young gun Matt Timoko bond with the New Zealand Kiwis.
Timoko will make his international debut against Samoa at Eden Park on Saturday as part of a new Kiwis left edge.
But New Zealand coach Michael Maguire organised a training session in "enemy territory" at Shark Park for the Canberra Raider and his new teammates in the lead-up to this week's camp.
Timoko, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Dylan Brown and Isaiah Papali'i all got together to familiarise themselves with each other to get a jump start on preparations for the Pacific Championships.
He's also taking the chance to learn as much as he can from his centres partner Joey Manu - one of the best players in the world.
A win over Samoa will mean they make the final in Hamilton on November 4 - regardless of their result against Australia in Melbourne next weekend.
"[Maguire] put together a little thing where one of the edges, our left edge, for the Kiwis got together just to have a little training session together, go for lunch and connect and bond before we got into camp," Timoko said.
"I think that helped because a lot of those boys I've known of, but never really got to meet first hand.
"We kind of kicked off straight away. It's been a really awesome week so far."
Timoko established himself in the Raiders centres over the past two seasons and he topped the Green Machine's try-scoring chart in 2023.
He also almost doubled his linebreaks to 14 and lifted his average run metres by about 50 per cent to 158m per game.
It's propelled him onto the international stage, having narrowly missed out on the Kiwis World Cup squad last year.
The nerves haven't kicked in yet, but Timoko was expecting them to closer to kick-off.
While the Kangaroos thrashed Samoa 38-12 last weekend, Timoko was expecting a tough game against a team with strike weapons like fullback Sualauvi Faalogo.
"I'm pretty excited. The nerves haven't really kicked in yet, but I guess it just doesn't seem too real at the moment," he said.
"But I'm pretty sure when it gets closer to game time and we're walking to the stadium those nerves will kick in.
"We've got a good bunch of boys here and you can ask them any type of questions because they've all been there.
"If I start to falter a little bit they'll be there to back me up."
While Maguire's gone with Penrith prop James Fisher-Harris to replace Jesse Bromwich, Timoko's Canberra teammate Joe Tapine's part of the new leadership group.
Tapine was in the mix to lead the Kiwis following Bromwich's retirement from the international game.
He's set his sights on becoming the Raiders captain in the future and has captained the Maori All Stars in the past.
"Yeah 'Taps' is in the leadership group too. Obviously Fish has been appointed the captain and just the way he holds himself on and off the training paddock you can see why he's the captain at the moment," Timoko said.
"He's such a leader. He's not a man of many words, but he leads by his actions.
"I'm so excited to get out with those boys and run onto the paddock this Saturday."
