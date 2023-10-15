The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Review: Lie With Me is a bittersweet queer memory film

By Cris Kennedy
October 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lie With Me

MA15+, 98 minutes

4 stars

Imagine returning to the village of your childhood and being approached by the grown-up child of your teenage first love, asking to know more about the parent they'd recently lost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.