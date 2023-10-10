A car caught fire on Mckeahnie Lane just outside of Canberra near the Eaglehawk on Thursday morning.
The car, a white Mercedes SUV, had been reported stolen.
Police found the car about 8.10am and suspect the vehicle was used to commit offences in the ACT overnight.
"Anyone with information in relation to the incident, or the occupants of the Mercedes, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," an ACT Policing spokesperson said.
"Please quote reference P2199286."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.