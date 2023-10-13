Even the federal capital city in which I am scribbling these sentiments from the heart owes its existence to adventurous, imaginative thought. Who could have known with certainty that a brand new city could arise and be successful on bleak, empty, intended-by-God to at best be sheep paddocks, limestone plains beside an unreliably trickling, sluggish, platypus-infested creek of a river? At the time the forces of "If you don't know it will succeed then don't build it, especially there" were loud and doubt-stoking. But dreaming and daring prevailed and this miraculous metropolis arose.