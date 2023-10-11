Canberra radio hosts Ned Breward and Josh Torney are up against the big guns of the industry at Saturday's Australian Commercial Radio and Audio Awards in Sydney.
The HIT 104.7 breakfast hosts have been nominated in the category of Best Podcast by a Radio Show, competing against industry behemoths including Kylie Sandilands and Jackie O, Marty Sheargold and Amanda Keller and Brendan Jones.
The winners will be announced at the red-carpet awards night at Darling Harbour.
Josh conceded they were "very much the underdogs in a bit a David and Goliath situation in our category".
And Ned had to agree.
"It's a simultaneous honour and relief to discover you've been nominated and have no chance of winning in the exact same moment," he said.
Maybe the boys are being too hard on themselves.
Their nominated podcast Ned & Josh: Express from the US was definitely entertaining.
The pair recorded the multi-episode series while on holiday in the United States last year.
"We took microphones and recording equipment in our suitcases and purchased the multitude cords, connectors and other things we forgot while in New York City," Josh said.
"It was a travel podcast hosted by two best mates with very limited travel experience. We detailed our experiences with delayed flights, driving to Tony Soprano's literal house, our tough-for-everyone-to-understand accents and pterodactyl wings-induced food poisoning.
"We recorded episodes in Central Park, under the Brooklyn Bridge, on Newport Beach and in the Hollywood Hills. A weird thing we can now also say is that we edited a podcast in the actual Watergate Hotel."
The podcast also cemented Ned and Josh's friendship.
"Because of the longer form provided by a podcast, as opposed to a breakfast radio show, Express from the US felt like the most real display of our friendship we've ever been able to put out there," Josh said.
"We were grateful for that opportunity and are so stoked to be nominated against the biggest names in the industry. Especially considering this is something we literally recorded, edited, and put together completely on our own.
"We also only lost one microphone and two sets of headphones in the whole adventure, so that's better than we were expecting."
Good luck on Saturday guys.
