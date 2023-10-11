The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

HIT 104.7 radio hosts Ned and Josh take on big guns in Commercial Radio Awards

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
October 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ned Breward and Josh Torney broadcasting from Brooklyn. Picture supplied
Ned Breward and Josh Torney broadcasting from Brooklyn. Picture supplied

Canberra radio hosts Ned Breward and Josh Torney are up against the big guns of the industry at Saturday's Australian Commercial Radio and Audio Awards in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.