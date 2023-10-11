The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Federal Court dismisses landmark climate case against Environment Minister

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 11 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's Federal Court has dismissed a landmark case against Tanya Plibersek, a decision that environmental advocates say will allow the Environment Minister to "ignore climate change" when conducting risk assessments for new coal and gas projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.